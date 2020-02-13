Janesville Police have a lead in two mothers’ murders

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police announced that they have a person of interest in Monday’s double homicide of two local women.

After interviewing witnesses, looking at security cameras and crime scene evidence, investigators say they have a suspect. Officials won’t release the name, however, they are led to believe the suspect knew both of the victims, Brittany McAdory, and Seairaha Winchester.

Both women were found around 3:20 a.m. near the TA Express Truck Stop in the area of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive.

Police say the two victims were seen inside the truck stop, at 3222 Humes Road, at 2 a.m.

Both were found with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A vehicle registered to one of the victims was found in Hoffman Estates.

Janesville Police are working with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

The suspect is not in custody.

