JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they have identified suspects in a weekend drive-by shooting.

According to police, the victim or victims were sitting in a car in the driveway of a home in the 1600 block of S. River Road when they were fired upon.

The bullets struck the car, but no one was injured.

Investigators found spent shell casings in the area.

This happened around 2:31 a.m., police said.

Officers gathered video surveillance and interviewed witnesses, and said they have identified “persons of interest” in the case but did not release their identities as “this is an active and open investigation,” authorities said.