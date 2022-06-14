JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for two suspects who robbed an ATM at the Blackhawk Credit Union on Deerfield Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspects were able to gain access to the ATM and fled with cash. The truck used in the robbery was located behind Home Depot.

Police said Janesville Police, a K9 Unit, and Rock County Deputies were unable to locate the suspects and are processing the truck for evidence.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Janesville Police at 608-757-2244.