Janesville Police investigate early morning shots fired near S. Locust Street

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Janesville police officers were called to the 100 block of S. Locust Street after two citizens reported shots fired.

Once officers arrived to the scene, they were able to locate shell casings in the area. However, nothing was found to be struck and area hospitals had not had any gunshot victims check-in.

Police do not have any details on a possible suspect.

Anyone with informatino is asked to call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.

