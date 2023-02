JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are investigating after a car was shot up Saturday night.

Several people called in after hearing gunshots in the area of W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police found several shell casings in the streets and a vehicle hit by gunfire on N. Grant. No injuries have been reported.

Police asked neighbors to check their home security cameras and reach out if anything that was recorded could help them with the investigation.