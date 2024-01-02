JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville are searching for suspects in a shooting on New Year’s Day.

According to authorities, officers were called to an apartment building in the 1800 block of Green Forest Run for a report of shots fired at the location.

Police said evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident connected to one of the apartments.

Authorities said they believe others were involved with the incident, but have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.