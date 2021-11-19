Janesville Police looking for owner of German Shepherd that killed another dog

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville are looking for a man who’s German Shepherd attacked and killed another person’s dog on Halloween.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on October 31st on the soccer fields at the Youth Sports Complex, at 101 S. Wuthering Hills Dr.

There, police say the German Shepherd was off its leash when it attacked the other dog, which was being walked by its owner.

The dog later died from its injuries.

The Shepherd’s owner, described as a thin white male, about 5’9″, then collected his dog and left the area in a full-size black pick up truck.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244.