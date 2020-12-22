Janesville Police looking for purse thief

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville are asking the public for help to find a woman accused of stealing a purse and using the victim’s credit card.

The theft took place around 8:30 p.m. on October 8th, at the Walmart on Deerfield Drive, according to police.

The next day, a credit card from the purse was used at a Dollar General store.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Tuesday and ask that anyone with information on the crime call Janesville Police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Janesville Police

