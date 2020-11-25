Janesville Police looking for two suspects for using counterfeit $100 bills

Photos: Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public’s help to apprehend two suspects who passed counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

Police say the crimes occurred on Tuesday, November 24th between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The first suspect is described as a male, mid to lower 20’s in age with a goatee, and a tattoo above his left eye. He was wearing a gray Nike hoodie, gray Nike sweatpants, and white shoes, and a blue medical style mask pulled down below his mouth. This subject is approximately 5’09” tall and has a slim build.

Photo: Janesville Police

The second suspect is described as male, mid to low 20’s in age, wearing a blue facemask with design, teal/yellow/dark blue/white Nike jacket, dark colored sweatpants, and white shoes. This subject is approximately 6’ 0” tall and average build.

Photo: Janesville Police

The suspects were said to be driving a dark colored GMC Yukon SUV.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspects is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

