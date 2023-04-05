JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they have caught and arrested three teens responsible for a series of burglaries this morning, during which a car and a dog were stolen.

According to police, officers were called to a burglary in the 700 block of N. Oakhill Avenue around 8:21 a.m.

At noon, officers were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Drive and learned that the three teen suspects were seen checking doors to homes in the area, and were seen in a stolen Cadillac.

At 12:30 p.m., police caught the suspects in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

Police said they are still working to identify multiple victims and locate a dog that was stolen during one of the burglaries.

Authorities said the suspects were in custody and there is no further threat to the community, and charges would be announced after the investigation is complete.