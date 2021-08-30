Janesville Police recover stolen car after report of armed suspect leads to arrests

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two men were arrested in Janesville Saturday after they allegedly stole a car and then used it during a possible attempted burglary. Police say one of the men pointed a gun at and smashed the phone of a neighbor who caught him in the act.

On Saturday, at 5:27 p.m., a neighbor, near the intersection of Glen Street and Columbus Circle, reported to police they had seen a white, spray-painted Ford Explorer circling around the area.

The neighbor then said they witnessed one of the occupants, Terry Foster, 35, of Madison, entering an open garage.

The witness then began to take photos of the suspect. The neighbor said the suspect noticed they were taking pictures and then approached with a handgun, broke the phone, and then ran away on foot.

Janesville Police set up a perimeter around the area and, with help from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Jax, found Foster allegedly hiding under trees nearby.

Police said he was in possession of a can of pepper spray, but the gun could not be located. Officials said Foster had an active warrant for auto theft from Plover, Wisconsin.

Later, police located the Explorer and arrested the driver, Daniel Thompson, 28, from Tomah.

Thompson was also in possession of methamphetamine and multiple stolen items. Police said Foster was seen on surveillance video stealing the vehicle from a gas station in Plover.

Foster was charged with Disorderly Conduct While Armed, Criminal Damage to Property, Bail Jumping, and a warrant for Auto Theft.

Thompson was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Methamphetamine, Bail Jumping, and several outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Police say both men may have been involved in other local crimes, and are investigating.

They were booked into the Rock County Jail.