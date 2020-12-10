Janesville Police release photos of vehicles involved in shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles reportedly involved in a shooting at a Kwik Trip convenience store on November 25th.
According to police, witnesses said a dark colored Lincoln Navigator SUV was seen chasing a silver colored Chrysler 300 sedan at 3213 S. Highway 51 around 6 p.m. Witnesses told police that shots were fired from one of the two vehicles, which proceeded east on Highway 11 and then north on Interstate 39/90.
No one at the scene was injured, but officers say a shell casing was recovered.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Janesville Police at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.
