Janesville Police release photos of vehicles involved in shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles reportedly involved in a shooting at a Kwik Trip convenience store on November 25th.

According to police, witnesses said a dark colored Lincoln Navigator SUV was seen chasing a silver colored Chrysler 300 sedan at 3213 S. Highway 51 around 6 p.m. Witnesses told police that shots were fired from one of the two vehicles, which proceeded east on Highway 11 and then north on Interstate 39/90.

No one at the scene was injured, but officers say a shell casing was recovered.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Janesville Police at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories