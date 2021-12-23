Janesville Police: Robbers followed woman home from Walgreens, attacked her in her garage

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have released surveillance photos of two men who allegedly followed a woman home from a Walgreens, beat her and stole her car.

On Wednesday night, a woman was struck in the head and robbed of her vehicle after arriving home, in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive.

Police say the female victim had just entered her garage when she was attacked, and struck multiple times in the head. The thieves then stole her car, police said.

The victim has been transported to a Janesville hospital with minor injuries, and is still receiving treatment.

Police say the car was recovered in Rockford.

Janesville Police have taken custody of the vehicle and are currently gathering evidence.

The suspects were photographed at the Walgreens at the same time the victim was there, police said.