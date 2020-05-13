Janesville Police say face masks won’t prevent them from catching criminals

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) – Wearing face masks or covering is going to be a part of everyday life for a while, and while they help people safe from spreading or catching COVID-19, they are having an impact on how cops do their jobs.

Janesville Police say they’ve had recent experience with suspects who’ve used wearing a mask to their advantage.

Three people, two men and a woman, stole a woman’s wallet in Woodmans grocery stores and then later used one of the victim’s credit card to charge over $700 at Target.

However, police say that even though a mask can make identifying a subject a little more difficult, surveillance pictures and video still offer plenty of helpful indicators.

Lieutenant Mike Blaser says that because masks only obscure the lower portion of somebody’s face.

Officers can still identify suspect’s hair color, face shape, eye color and shape, and approximate height and weight.

Blaser says that the department is also trying to work with businesses who are experiencing any trouble and that patrol officers are making themselves visible in the community.

“All of those things play into it. So, does it make things more challenging? Absolutely, but there are other key factors we look at that we can definitely get to,” Blaser said.

Blaser says that because masks also hide facial expressions, they also change the way officers are communicating with residents.

Blaser says that people are more comfortable talking when they can see an officer’s eyes and face. Non-verbal cues can also help inform officers that something is wrong.

Blaser says that it’s challenging to not have some of the normal indicators that facial expression provides.

“Those kinds of things are very helpful when we’re looking at building rapport or trying to figure out if somebody is being devious or looking to commit a crime,” he said.

Blaser says that being patient when talking and communicating with officers is one of the ways officers try to prevent conflict.

