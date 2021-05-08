Janesville Police search for armed robbery suspect at Slicks Bar & Grill

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Janesville police were called to a reported armed robbery at Slicks Bar & Grill located at 309 Rockport Road.

Police say  a suspect entered the bar, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the register.  The suspect received an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene on foot. 

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police say the suspect was described as a white male between 20 and 30 years of age with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, jeans, and had a black face covering on.  

Officers are reviewing video surveillance.

Anyone having information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

