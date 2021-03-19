Janesville police searching for knife-wielding suspect who threatened 12-year-old on bike trail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who threatened a 12-year-old child with a knife on Friday.

According to police, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., the child was on a bicycle on a bike trail between Mackinac Drive and Randolph Road when the suspect approached, displaying a knife.

The suspect is described as a while male, 6′, 210lbs, wearing a black beanie hat and black hooded sweatshirt, with a black and white bandana covering his nose and mouth, wearing black aviator glasses, black pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 608-757-2244.