JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville Police Department is asking the public for help to locate Chloe Benage, 13, who has been reported missing.

She is described as 5 feet, 110 lbs., brown hair, and blue eyes. She likes to wear her hair up in a bun.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100, or non-emergency dispatch at (608) 757-2244.