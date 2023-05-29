UPDATE: Police say the teen was located at 1:55 p.m. on Monday and was returned to her family.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have issued an alert seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing, autistic teen.

According to police, Makaila McGrade, 16, was last seen walking eastbound on Highland Avenue toward Mercy Hospital.

“Makaila’s parents informed us she is affected by autism. She takes medication regularly and is expected to take it at 2:00 pm today, yet the medication is at home,” police said.

Makaila is described as being 5’8″ and 140 lbs, with short green hair and a black baseball hat with a green emblem on it, last seen wearing a gray marble sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

“Makaila has an aunt in Fort Atkinson WI that she gets along with and it is possible she may try to get there,” police said.

Anyone with information on Makaila’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.