JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville are asking the public to help them identify the owner of a dog that bit a child on Sunday.

According to police, around 4 p.m., the owner of the dog let the child pet the dog, but later let the animal off its leash, at which point the dog bit the juvenile, police said.

The incident happened at 400 West Racine Street. The child was bitten on the arm, authorities said.

Photo: Janesville Police Department

The dog is described as a gray and white dog.

Anyone who can identify the owner or the dog is asked to contact Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.