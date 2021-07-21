Janesville Police searching for pair after their dog bit victim on the face at pet store

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a man and a woman after their dog bit a pet store employee on the face.

Janesville Police say the attack happened at Mounds Pet Food Warehouse on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the pair went into the store with the dog, a possible Rottweiler Mix, possibly named “Kong.” An employee petted the dog, who then bit the employee, who police say suffered a minor injury.

The pair fled the scene and police are asking the public to identify them.

The woman is described as a white female with blonde hair and a medium build, who was wearing jeans and a dark top. A white male accompanied her, wearing a neon shirt.

The dog is described as a 70-90 lbs. black dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.