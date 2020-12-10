Janesville Police searching for prowler seen peeking in windows

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public for help to apprehend a prowler who was caught on camera looking into a home.
The crime occurred at a home in the 2900 block of Carrousel Lane between December 2nd and December 9th.
Male, approximately 20-25 years old, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and Ecko Unlimited jogging pants, with facial hair, glasses with a thin frame, who was observed smoking a cigarette. Police also say he had a lanyard-style keychain hanging out of right pocket
If you have any information on the suspect, Janesville Police ask that you call 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.
