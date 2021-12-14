Janesville Police searching for suspect after stabbed man walks into hospital

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the person who stabbed a 21-year-old man early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Mercy Hospital on reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Investigators learned that the attack took place on North Walnut Street before a friend drove the man to the emergency room.

The victim is doing okay, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Any information on the stabbing should be given to the Janesville Police, (608) 755-3100, or Crime Stoppers.