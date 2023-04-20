JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance to identify three suspects who attempted to burglarize a residence while the homeowner was home.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to the 2400 block of Clover Lane around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, April 17th.

The homeowner said a woman arrived in a black SUV and approached the home and knocked on the door, but the homeowner did not answer. The woman then left in the SUV.

Photo: Janesville Police Department

Minutes later, police said a blue Nissan sedan arrived and two suspects wearing surgical masks got out and walked to the back of the residence and attempted to gain entry through the sliding glass door.

The homeowner confronted them and they fled, police said.

Photos: Janesville Police Department

Police said on Tuesday, April 18th, an attempted burglary occurred in Sun Prairie, with similar suspects. Authorities said the two incidents were related.

Anyone with information on the crimes is encouraged to call police at 608-755-3100.