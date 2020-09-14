Janesville Police searching for suspects in car-to-car shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are investigating after the occupants of two cars were seen shooting at each other in Janesville over the weekend.

Janesville Police say around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, neighborhood surveillance video showed two cars, a silver hatchback, similar to a Subaru, and a blue car with tinted windows and a loud exhaust, similar to a Acura TSX, exchanging gunfire in the area of South Main Street and Clark Street.

Police say shell casings were found in the roadway of the 100 block of Clark Street, and a stray bullet struck at least one occupied home. No one was injured.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the crime is asked to call police at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

