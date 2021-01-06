Janesville Police seek help in identifying suspects in felony retail theft

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public for help to identify suspects in a recent theft at Walmart.
According to police, the felony retail theft occurred on December 28th at the Walmart location at 3800 Deerfield Drive around 10 p.m.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.
