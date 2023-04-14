JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they had to use a Taser to subdue a domestic violence suspect who was later charged with strangulation, battery, and false imprisonment.

According to police, officers were called to Volunteer Park, in the 200 block of S. Main Street, around 4 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

The suspect in the incident, Matthew Pollock, 40, was later located in a residence in the 300 block of Milton Avenue. Police went in using a search warrant, and said Pollock attempted to flee through the back door but was confronted by additional officers, and disobeyed their commands.

A Taser was used to take him into custody.

Pollock, who was on probation from prison, was charged with Battery, Domestic Violence, Criminal Damage to Property, Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and a Probation Violation.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail.