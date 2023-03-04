JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Five people surrendered to Janesville Police after an investigation into a shooting in Beloit on Friday.

According to police, around 2:20 p.m., at the intersection of S. Main and E. Racine Street, officers spotted a vehicle that had been involved in a “shots fired” incident in Beloit.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled. Janesville Police pursued but lost sight of the vehicle, officials said.

A Rock County Deputy later located it parked in the 600 block of S. Main Street.

Police blocked off the street and surrounded the house, and authorities said five people eventually surrendered after commands were given over the public address system.

At 7:31 p.m., police said there was no danger to the community but the investigation was ongoing. No arrests have been announced.