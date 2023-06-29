JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested a suspect at a home on Wednesday, and found out a boy in the house was turning 4-years-old. Officers returned to throw the boy a birthday party.

According to police, a search warrant was served at the home and a member of the household was arrested.

Upon learning that it was the boy’s birthday, cops from the Detective Bureau, including the support clerk, pitched in money to return with birthday cake, pizza, a birthday card, and a bicycle.

“Several of the detectives even sang happy birthday,” police said.

Little Caesar’s Pizza threw in additional food for the family upon hearing what the food was for.

Police said that as a detective was stopping at a local store to purchase the card, a woman approached to thank him for his service. After he explained why he was buying the card, she later called the police department to compliment him.

“I can’t order people to demonstrate such compassion and empathy and this act of kindness comes purely from the heart,” Chief David Moore said.



