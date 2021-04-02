Janesville Police warn public of man who had suspicious contact with a child

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who had contact with a small child at an intersection on Thursday, and left when the child’s older sibling approached.

According to police, the incident happened at the corner of Lucerne and Clover Lane around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, tall and slender, in his 20’s or 30’s, driving a dark colored, smaller-sized SUV similar to a Honda CRV, with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the encounter or the individual is asked to contact Janesville Police at 608-757-2244.