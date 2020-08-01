Janesville police warn public of possible child predator

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a man in a small red SUV approached a young girl walking her dog on Friday.

According to police, the girl was walking along Rockport Road around 7:30 p.m. when a Hispanic man, approximately 25-years-old, with 3-inch long spiked black hair, wearing a bright neon yellow shirt (which resembled a construction-style shirt, police said) followed her in his SUV, stopping several times near her.

The girl allegedly ran an hid nearby until the vehicle drove away.

Police are asking residents in the area of Rockport, Jackson, Racine and Franklin Streets who own exterior video cameras to contact Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

