Janesville School District under investigation over report it intends to vaccinate teachers next week

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it is investigating a report that the Janesville School District intends to vaccinate its teachers and staff next week.

Currently, under Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, educators are not eligible to be immunized, as other high-risk individuals and frontline healthcare workers have priority.

Reports say the school district canceled classes next Friday so its staff can get the vaccine shots.

Wisconsin is launching a mobile coronavirus vaccination program next week. Gov. Tony Evers says nine mobile labs will be dispatched across the state, starting Tuesday.

The mobile facilities will be staffed by members of the Wisconsin National Guard and pharmacy and nursing student volunteers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says more than 200,000 residents have been vaccinated so far.