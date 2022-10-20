JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say Craig High School was one of five southeastern Wisconsin schools which received false “active shooter” alarms on Thursday.

According to police, the calls were reported to be computer generated and similar in nature.

At 11:10 a.m., the Rock County Communications Center was notified of a shooting taking place at Craig High School, with the caller saying there had been casualties.

The call was taken seriously, authorities said, and police contacted the school’s resource officer, who confirmed the event was not occurring.

“I can assure you the Janesville Schools are safe. The call regarding an active shooter was FAKE and unsubstantiated. We are still working to investigate the origin of the call to prevent further incidents,” Lt. Mike Blaser said in a statement.

Schools all across Wisconsin received similar false reports on Friday. The false reporting of such incidents is commonly described by authorities as “swatting.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is aware of the situation, saying in a statement, “The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” the statement said. “While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”