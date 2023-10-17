JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a shooting suspect jumped into the Rock River in an attempt to flee from pursuing officers on Saturday.

According to Janesville Police, an officer witnessed an altercation in the parking lot of Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee Street, around 10:10 p.m. on October 14th.

Then, the officer reported hearing a gunshot coming from a vehicle as it left the parking lot. The officer followed and later saw Erik Heise, 34, get out.

Police said when the officer attempted to stop Heise, he pulled out a firearm and dropped it, running away and jumping in the Rock River just east of Festival Street.

Authorities summoned a fire department boat to assist with apprehending Heise.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Heise was charged with Recklessly Endangering Safety, Intoxicated Use of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.