Janesville stand-off ends after man allegedly sets his house on fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A stand-off with Janesville police officers ended after a man set his house on fire. Early Monday morning around 3:15 a.m., officers were called to Cherry Street near McKinley Street.

When police got to the scene, they say a 57-year-old man identified as Ray Gross, allegedly appeared outside with a knife before running back inside the house.

According to investigators, Gross started a fire in one of the bedrooms. As smoke filled the home, the man came out of the house and was arrested. Gross faces charges including Arson and Criminal Damage to Property.

