JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A suspect was arrested in Janesville after locking himself in an apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Memorial Drive around 4:56 p.m. Friday for a wanted subject, according to the Janesville Police Department.

They arrived on the scene on find Marquayl Shields, 27, retreat into an apartment. Witnesses has reported seeing Shields, who is prohibited from possessing guns, with a firearm the day before.

Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with Shields over the phone, who refused to speak with them.

A search warrant was obtained for the apartment. Janesville Police and Beloit PD SWAT teams were called in to execute the warrant.

Shields surrendered without incident a short time later. A stolen 9mm handgun was found in the apartment.

He has been charged with Probation Violation, Battery/Domestic Violence, Strangulation/Suffocation/Domestic Violence, Intimidation of a Witness, Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence, Felony Bail Jumping and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Shields is being held in the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.