JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man was arrested in a SWAT Team raid on his home Thursday as part of an investigation into child pornography.

According to Janesville Police, the search warrant took place in the 1300 block of MacArthur Drive after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police said Timothy Eastman, 44, was arrested without incident, although law enforcement found a gun under his pillow.

Police also said that a standby ambulance was part of the response team to the house.

Eastman has been charged with 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He was booked into the Rock County Jail.