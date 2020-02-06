Janesville SWAT, K9’s used in apprehension of drug suspects

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Members of several law enforcement agencies swept into a Janesville residence on Wednesday to arrest three people on narcotics charges.

Janesville and Beloit SWAT teams, along with K9s from Janesville and Madison Police Departments served a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of Madison around 1:45 p.m.

Three people, Carlton Glenmore, 40, Meghan McPherson, 34, and Shayna Adcox, 34, were arrested.

Glenmore was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Delivery of Cocaine, Delivery of Synthetic Cannabinoids within 1000 feet of a School or Church, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotics, and Possession of Schedule V Narcotics.

McPherson was charged with Party to the Crime Delivery of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Adcox was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

