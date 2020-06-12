Janesville teen charged with attempted murder

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 17-year-old Keenan Clemons has been captured after five days on the run after allegedly shooting a man and stealing his car.

According to Janesville Police, on June 6th, Clemons and a 16-year-old accomplice took a bicycle from a residence on Roosevelt. The owner got in a car and followed the pair. When they were confronted in the 1900 block of Conde Avenue, Clemons allegedly shot the man and the pair stole his car.

On Thursday, police said they found the suspects walking in the Fourth Ward area. Police set up a perimeter and used a K9 officer to sniff out the suspects, who were hiding in a garage in the 200 block of S. Academy Street.

Both suspects surrendered and were taken in to custody.

Clemons faces charges of attempted second degree murder, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent while armed, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and trespass.

The 16-year-old juvenile suspect was charged with being party to a crime operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent while armed, criminal damage to property, and trespass.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

