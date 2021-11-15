Janesville teen faces charges for racist social post

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old Janesville teen faces criminal charges after allegedly posting a racist meme to social media earlier this month.

According Janesville Police, on November 3rd, a School Resource Officer alerted police to the presence of a post which compared local student athletes on a football field with racist and violent historical imagery.

The investigation revealed the post was made in Janesville by a Milton High School student.

Police say the 15-year-old who created the meme has been charged with Unlawful Use of Computerized Communication Systems.

Officials also said that both student athletes depicted in the meme are also juveniles, and neither participated in the meme’s creation.