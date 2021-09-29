Janesville veteran sentenced to 5 years after cops find 1000+ child pornography photos and videos

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Brian Garbe, 47, of Janesville, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 5 years in prison, and an additional 10 years of supervised release, after police found child pornography in his home.

According to the US Justice Department, Garbe bought child pornography from a website three times in 2016. When agents searched electronic devices at his home, more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography were found.

Judge William Conley said “Garbe made a horrendous decision to access child pornography” but found his conduct mitigated by his military service and mental health issues.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; and Janesville Police Department.