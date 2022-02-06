Janesville Walgreens robbed at gunpoint

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin police are looking for five people who they said robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday at the Walgreens on Milton Avenue. Janesville Police said that four men and woman entered the store and that two of the men pulled out handguns and demanded to be taken to the safe of the pharmacy.

The thieves left the store and ran towards the Janesville Athletic Club. They stole money and pharmaceutical drugs. No one was hurt.

Any information on the robbery should be given to the Janesville Police Department, (608) 757-2244.