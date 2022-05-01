JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was arrested early Sunday morning after being pulled over while intoxicated for the ninth time.

It happened at 1:12 a.m.in the 200 block of Milton Avenue, according to the Janesville Police Department. An officer was traveling southbound when they were almost hit head on by an oncoming vehicle. The officer was able to turn around and initiate a traffic stop in the area of Galen Street and Prairie Avenue.

Brenda Jean McIntyre, 56, was identified by her revoked Wisconsin driver’s license. She reportedly had an odor of intoxicants on her breath and appeared impaired. The officer attempted to have McIntyre do a field sobriety test, but she was unable to due to her being intoxicated. She was arrested and refused a legal blood draw.

McIntyre had shown eight previous OWI, operating while intoxicated, convictions on her driving record. She has been charged with OWI 9th Offense, Operating After Revocation, Operating Left of Center and Non-Registration of Auto.

She is currently being held in the Rock County Jail on the felony charge.