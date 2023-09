JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 41-year-old Danielle Reints for possession of a firearm in a school zone.

According to Janesville Police, at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Van Buren Elementary School for a report of a woman with a gun holstered on her hip.

Reints was reportedly waiting to pick up her children.

Carrying a firearm on school grounds is illegal.

She was taken into custody and later released.