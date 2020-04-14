Janesville woman charged in stabbing

JANESVILLE, Wis.. (WTVO) — 22-year-old Myla Braxton was arrested Monday night for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest.
Janesville Police officers were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue just before midnight, where they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, police say, and was released after being treated.
Braxton was located a short time later. Police say she stabbed him while he was fighting with another person.
Braxton was charged with Aggravated Battery While Armed and a Probation Violation.
She was lodged in the Rock County Jail. Police say they are looking for other people involved in the incident.
