JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 33-year-old Kaitlin Heinzen was arrested in a drug bust at a home on Chadswyck Drive in Janesville on Tuesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives executed a search warrant in the 4200 block of Chadswyck at 8:39 a.m. as part of an ongoing drug investigation, authorities said.
Heinzen was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute (cocaine base), Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Child Neglect, and Possession of MDMA.
She was booked into the Rock County Jail and is expected to appear in court on February 5th, 2021.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Boone County working to bring down region’s highest coronavirus positivity rate
- Janesville woman charged with drug trafficking, child neglect
- SwedishAmerican healthcare workers receive 2nd doses of coronavirus vaccine
- Customers, workers mourn closure of last Family Video stores
- Rockford man shot near Fairgrounds Park Thursday morning
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!