Janesville woman charged with drug trafficking, child neglect

Photo: Rock County Sheriff’s Office

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 33-year-old Kaitlin Heinzen was arrested in a drug bust at a home on Chadswyck Drive in Janesville on Tuesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives executed a search warrant in the 4200 block of Chadswyck at 8:39 a.m. as part of an ongoing drug investigation, authorities said.

Heinzen was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute (cocaine base), Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Child Neglect, and Possession of MDMA.

She was booked into the Rock County Jail and is expected to appear in court on February 5th, 2021.

