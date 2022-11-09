JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds.

Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Spellman allegedly used the names of other individuals, as well as her own name, to obtain benefits from multiple state agencies in Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

She reportedly attempted to cause a fraud loss amount of $1,026,508 and caused an actual fraud loss amount of $506,097 in requests and payments for unauthorized UI benefits from the states mentioned above.

Spellman faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count if convicted.