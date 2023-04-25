JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville woman killed over the weekend by an alleged drunk driver has been identified.

Susan Hohmann, 55, died Sunday morning.

Police said that she was driving near S. County Road D and W. Hanover Road when a Janesville man crossed the center line and hit her head-on. She died at the scene.

Mark McCoy, 49, was behind the wheel of the other vehicle, and investigators said that he was not sober. He was treated for injuries at a local hospital and later arrested.

McCoy is now charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle.