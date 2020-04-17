Janesville woman killed in rollover crash

LA PRAIRIE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 33-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in a single-car rollover crash in La Prairie.

At 10:21 p.m., the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the woman’s 2005 Buick La Crosse was traveling southbound on Read Road when she crossed the center line, entered a field, and rolled over several times.

The woman was the only occupant of the car.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, and then airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside in Rockford, where she died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Police say the crash is under investigation.

