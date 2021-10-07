Janesville woman sentenced to 3 years for role in sex trafficking operation

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Tonyiel Partee, 29, of Janesville, was sentenced to spend 3 years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

According to the US Department of Justice, Partee recruited women to be prostitutes working for Cory Hereford, of Beloit, after a mother found alarming messages between her daughter, 16 and Hereford in November of 2017.

“The investigation revealed that not only was the adult man selling drugs to the minor, but he was also posting her on websites for commercial sex,” the DOJ said.

After investigations, the US Marshall Task Force had evidence of Hereford setting up commercial sex acts for multiple women and had been arrested.

“As the investigation continued, Partee was identified as a woman who also was engaged in commercial sex for the man. Over time, investigators were able to establish that Partee helped the trafficker recruit women, and that she knew the women she recruited were drug addicts and would be subject to violence and coercion by the trafficker,” the DOJ continued.

The court said “that Partee had been ‘groomed’ by the trafficker, and was a victim herself,” but “could not ignore the role [Partee] played in victimizing others, in imposing her sentence.”