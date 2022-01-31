Janesville woman stabbed to death in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 42-year-old Janesville woman was stabbed to death in Beloit on Saturday.

The woman was found with stab wounds near Howes Drive and Clary Street at approximately 7:20 a.m., according to the Beloit Police Department. Her identity is not being released at this time due to Marsy’s Law, which states that victims of crime are to be treated with fairness and with respect for their identity.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing. The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers has created a tip form where residents can leave anonymous tips.